|
|
Charles Kent Graves
Knoxville, TN
On February 4th 2019, Charles Kent Graves was called back to our Heavenly Father after 88 years of a purpose driven life. "Charlie" was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 7, 1930 to Mary Roach Graves and Glasgow Graves.
Charlie graduated from Gibbs High School and went on to serve his country with the United States Army Infantry as a Private First Class. He pridefully built air strips while stationed in San Salvador and was discharged with full honors in 1957.
After his service in the Army, Charlie was employed by Robertshaw as a tool & dye maker and retired from there after many years enjoying his career. He was delighted to continue to use his learned skills by volunteering to build or repair things for his friends and neighbors.
Charlie also found pride in serving his Church, Loveland Baptist. He was President of the Elite-50's, member of the Bereavement Committee, Visitation Program, as well as an Usher and Greeter. Through his weekly visitations of his church community, his purpose was to listen, offer prayerful support of hope and encouragement to those who were going through a difficult time of sickness or despair. His love of people, life and congregation was also highlighted during his tenure of President of the Elite-50's. Charlie loved brainstorming, planning and coordinating monthly luncheons, and excursions for those over 50, but always made sure that any age knew they were invited to attend.
"Charlie Brown" was known for his sharp wit, love of laughter, and living a life by a Christian Gentleman's Code. He saw his life as a ministry to others, while carrying himself for the glory of God, always putting family, friends and those less fortunate first. The simple things in life such as being surrounded by those he loved and a good old Southern meal brought him the most joy. He was thankful for all his blessings, never took anything for granted and remained steadfastly humble in the Lord.
Charlie was preceded in his Heavenly journey by father Glasgow Graves, mother Mary Roach Graves, wife Linda Goforth Graves, and brothers Wallace, Aubrey and William Graves.
Until they are reunited in Christ, he will be missed by ever-loving wife, Amy Graves, brother Paul Graves, sister Clarabeth Clevenger; sons Kent and David Graves, Andrew Clark and wife Kristin, daughter Megan Hickam and husband Eric Hickam, and grandsons Seth and Chase Clark.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who have compassionately cared for Charlie over the years.
In lieu of flowers, in his memory, please donate to Loveland Baptist Church, 1320 Spring Hill Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Loveland Baptist Church. A service will
follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Grills officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Clapps Chapel for an 11:00 a.m. interment. online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019