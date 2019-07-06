|
Charles L. Poland
Clinton - Charles L. Poland, age 34, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully in his mother's arms on July 1, 2019. He was a member of the Baptist faith. He was employed by his best friend, Ryan Ritchie. He is preceded in death by grandparents Eugene and Shirley Roberts and Nancy and Robert Poland, Sr. He is survived by loving mother and step-father Tamela and Brian Lane; father and step-mother Robert Jr. and Karen Poland; twin brother Robert G. Poland; sister Serena Poland half-brother Andrew Poland step-brother Adam Land ; step-sister Ciara Hackett; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 8:00pm, Rev Rick Smith to officiate. Condolences for the Poland family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019