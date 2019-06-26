|
Charles Lee Goins
Stockbridge, GA - Charles Lee Goins, age 75, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at his residence.
Charles was born on January 11, 1944 at Cobb Hollow in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Walter "Red" Goins and the late Verlie Hatmaker. He was of Baptist faith and a member of Salem Baptist Church in Stockbridge, Georgia. Prior to moving to Georgia to be nearer to his sons, Charles and his wife, Judith Jett (Alley) Goins resided in the Anderson County area and he was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top.
Charles was a 1961 graduate of Lake City High School and attended Hiawasee Jr College before working for 24 years with Eastern Airlines and 16 years in the Life Insurance Business. He loved kids as evidenced by his involvement with the Church children's programs as well as driving the church van for Main Street Church and substitute teaching in Anderson County Schools in his retirement. He also loved golf, traveling and the Tennessee Volunteers.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Ann Garrett and his step-father, J.C. Copeland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Jett (Alley) Goins; 2 sons-Steve Goins (Suzanne) from Buford, GA and Mark Goins (Rebecca) from Stockbridge, GA. 3 grandchildren-Casey Goins 20, Alexandra "Allie" Goins 16, and Joshua Goins 11. 4 siblings-Jan Copeland Webb (Don) from Clinton, TN; Walter Goins, Jr from Stockbridge, GA; Nick Goins (Jennifer) from Cleveland, OH; and Michael J. Copeland (Kathy) from Jacksboro, TN.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 form 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Main Street Baptist Church, 215 Fourth Street Rocky Top, TN 37769. Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 5:00 also at Main Street Baptist Church with Rev Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Norris Memorial Gardens in Andersonville, TN.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Childrens/TeamKID fund at Main Street Baptist Church, 215 Fourth Street, Rocky Top, TN 37769 (865)426-2184
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019