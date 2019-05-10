Services
Charles Leon Galloway, Sr. - of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on May 8, 2019, at the age of 74. He worked for the Keebler Company for over 33 years. Charles was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and bravely served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and a past master at the Shekinah Lodge. Charles was preceded in death his parents, Thomas M. Galloway and Dorothy Henry Galloway; brothers, Jerry Galloway and Garry Galloway; and sisters, Jean Underwood and Jo Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Harriet Taylor Galloway; sons, Charles (Christina) Galloway, Jr. and Richard (Ingrid) Galloway; grandchildren, Erica Galloway, Ryan Galloway and Mona Galloway; sisters, Carolyn Hicks and Bernice (Ronald) Zirk; sister-in-law, Becky (Jim) Perry; brother-in-law, Roger Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Asbury Cemetery on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:45 am for a 11:00 AM graveside service with full military honors and officiated by Pastor Michael Sledge. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 11, 2019
