Charles Loveday
Sevierville - Charles (Chuck) K. Loveday, age 54, of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Clora Bruce Loveday; step-father, Larry B. Garrett; grandparents Troy and Bonnie Ruth Byrd, Clora and Nina Loveday, and several aunts and uncles. Survivors: Mother: Patricia Garrett, Step-Sisters: Tammy Pruitt, Rhonda Harris, Sondra Porter. Special Granddaughter; Dayna Davis, Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020