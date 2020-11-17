1/1
Charles M. Brown
Charles M. Brown

Strawberry Plains - Charles M. Brown of Strawberry Plains, TN, departed this life November 15, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Retired Military. Mr. Brown was a member of Goodes Temple AME Zion Church. Employed at Luxicotta as an Optical Technician. Son of the late Lawrence and Sallie McBee Brown. He is survived by wife, Mary Patty Brown, son, Chayse Brown, sister, Donna (Samuel) Davis Jr., uncle, Donald (Kathleen) Brown, aunts; Reba McBee and Carrie L. Gordon, father in law, Arnold (Jane) Patty, mother in law, Linda Hodges, and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Final arrangements entrusted to Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
