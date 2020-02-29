|
Charles M. Dotson
Knoxville - Charles M. Dotson, age 80, of Knoxville TN, was born October 28, 1939 and passed away on February 28, 2020.Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Bertha Dotson, sisters Carolyn Dotson, Grace Mountain, and Irene Shude. He is survived by his children Pamela (Jim) Given, Chris (Jim Dailey) Dotson, and Susan (Rick) Stoffell. Mother of his children Erma Dotson. Sister Glenda (Frank) Carringer. Grandchildren Sarah Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Evan Stoffell, Nick Stoffell, Jeremy Given, and Greg (Carrie) Given. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday March 2nd from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The interment will be private.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020