Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Marshall Chesney



Charles Marshall Chesney was born on June 8, 1937 and passed away in his sleep during the early hours of September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Helen and Charles Chesney. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Shirley R. Chesney, son Doug Chesney (Kathy Chesney), sister Jo Cole (Bill), two nephews and a niece. There will be no visitation or funeral at his request.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store