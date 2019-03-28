|
|
Charles Maurice Gleaton
Oak Ridge, TN
Charles Maurice Gleaton 54, departed this life, March 16, 2019, (T.B.D.) at home.
He was employed by Kroger.
Survivors, wife Debbie Gleaton; children, Maurice Gleaton, Lakara Reed, Chabrelle Haigler, Chandra Haigler, and Narell Haigler; grandchildren, Maurice Gleaton Jr.., Maddox Haigler; brothers, Anthony Ward and Timothy Ward; sisters, Frances McClure and Chante' Gleaton; aunt, Ruth Livingston; uncle, Howard Leaks; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.
Memorial service, 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 420 Jarnigan Street, Clinton, TN 37716, Rev. Lamont Willis, Officiating.
Final Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019