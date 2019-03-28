Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Charles Maurice Gleaton Obituary
Charles Maurice Gleaton

Oak Ridge, TN

Charles Maurice Gleaton 54, departed this life, March 16, 2019, (T.B.D.) at home.

He was employed by Kroger.

Survivors, wife Debbie Gleaton; children, Maurice Gleaton, Lakara Reed, Chabrelle Haigler, Chandra Haigler, and Narell Haigler; grandchildren, Maurice Gleaton Jr.., Maddox Haigler; brothers, Anthony Ward and Timothy Ward; sisters, Frances McClure and Chante' Gleaton; aunt, Ruth Livingston; uncle, Howard Leaks; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.

Memorial service, 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 420 Jarnigan Street, Clinton, TN 37716, Rev. Lamont Willis, Officiating.

Final Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
