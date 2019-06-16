|
|
Charles McFall
Knoxville - Charles C. McFall, Jr. - Age 82, formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Marietta, Georgia. He was a member of North Acres Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Charles was retired from ASARCO Zinc Mines. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Marlenia McFall; parents, Clifford and Estelle McFall; and his brother, William McFall. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Holice Smith; and grandson and wife, Jordan and Suhyun Smith, all of Woodstock, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Milton Bolton of Knoxville, Tennessee; and his sister and brother-in-law, Cheri Berry and Eric Morrison of Johns Creek, Georgia, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will hold a Graveside Service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 18th, at Meadors Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee. His brother-in-law the Reverend Milton Bolton is officiating. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019