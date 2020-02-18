Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles McMahan Jr.


1938 - 2020
Charles McMahan Jr. Obituary
Charles McMahan, Jr.

Sevierville, TN - Charles E. McMahan, Jr., age 81 of Sevierville, U.S. Navy retired, born August 30, 1938, left this world February 16, 2020. Devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a true friend to so many. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Martha "Ann" McMahan and infant son Ricky Edward McMahan; parents, Opal (Clyde) Webber, Charles (Lillian) McMahan, Sr.; brothers, Harold and R.C. Webber, Ronnie McMahan; sisters, Carol Jean and Sandy Webber, and Shirley McMahan Avent; son-in-law, John Leffel and brothers-in-law, Robert Luttrell, Jeff Avent, and Bobby Hood. He is survived by daughter, Sheree McMahan; son, Shane McMahan and wife Marcia; grandchildren, Paige Leffel and fiancé Kenneth Johnson, Catelyn McMahan West and husband Timothy, Cayman McMahan and fiancé Emily Fultz, and Chaney McMahan; great-grandchildren, Jake Allmon, Micah Beard, Jr., Zion, Zaiden, and Zara West.; brothers and sisters with their spouses, Wanda (Gary) Hill, Susie (Chris) Anderson, Connie (Don Ferguson) McMahan, Bunny Hood, Clifford McMahan, Jennifer (Jim) McCampbell; sister-in-law, Edna Luttrell; multiple nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike and Barbara Wilson, Jessica and Nick McWilliams, and too many more to list. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: Trinity Baptist Church, Building Fund, 708 S. Old Sevierville Pike, Seymour, TN 37865 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Sevier County Food Ministry, P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday with funeral service following at 7 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Hawkins and Dr. Jeremy McGinnis officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:50 PM Friday at the entrance of Greenwood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Shane McMahan, Cayman McMahan, Timothy West, Kenneth Johnson, Jake Allmon, and Terry Vittetoe. Online condolences may be made online at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
