Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Cub" Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Cub" Mitchell Obituary
Charles "Cub" Mitchell

Knoxville - Charles "Cub" Mitchell - age 85, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Cub was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church. Cub left a legacy of lives touched through his years as a barber and with the people he met and worked with during his years in the railroad and grading business. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Mitchell; father and mother, Ben and Mary Mitchell; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Timothy (Bonnie) Mitchell, Wayne (Charlene) Mitchell, and Jeff (Lisa) Mitchell; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Lena) Mitchell; sister, Shirley Bowman; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Roseberry Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Justin Pratt, Rev. Donnie Cash, and Rev. Jared Shumate officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -