Charles "Cub" Mitchell
Knoxville - Charles "Cub" Mitchell - age 85, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Cub was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church. Cub left a legacy of lives touched through his years as a barber and with the people he met and worked with during his years in the railroad and grading business. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Mitchell; father and mother, Ben and Mary Mitchell; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Timothy (Bonnie) Mitchell, Wayne (Charlene) Mitchell, and Jeff (Lisa) Mitchell; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Lena) Mitchell; sister, Shirley Bowman; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Roseberry Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Justin Pratt, Rev. Donnie Cash, and Rev. Jared Shumate officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019