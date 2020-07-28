1/1
Rev. Charles Mitchell
Rev. Charles Mitchell

Blaine - Rev. Charles W. Mitchell, 76, of Blaine, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Charles was a loving husband and father. He was a member of Little Valley Baptist Church and retired from General Shale Brick Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Thomas and Grace Mitchell; in-laws, Harvey H. and Martha Bruner; grandson, Dustin Dalton; great-grandson, Aiden Dalton; siblings, Robert, Ralph Terry, Rev. Teddy Mitchell, Peggy Bruner and Patsy Jane Mitchell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Mitchell; children, Leslie (Rome) Lawson, Charles "Dewey" (Missy) Mitchell, and Marlene "Midge" (Scott) Stephens; grandchildren, Kasey Williford, Krystyl (Randy) Long, Rachel (Torrey) Munsey, Chesley Disney, Andy (Kristen) Kirkland, Dylan Stephens, and Cotey Dalton; great-grandchildren, Bruce Charles Thorpe, Issac Long, Carson Munsey, Landon Dalton, Cara Dalton, Rome & Niklas Disney, and Gary John Lawson; sisters, Francis Williams, Betty Jo (Junior) Shelton, Stella (Wayne) Shelton, and Rachel Munsey; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers: Andy Kirkland, Dylan Stephens, Randy Long, Torrey Munsey, Richard Mitchell, Sean Watson, Jason Shelton, and David Mills.

Honorary Pallbearer: Michael Rose

Family will receive friends at Little Valley Baptist Church on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Glen Bruner and Rev. Derrick Mitchell officiating.

Everyone will meet at Little Valley Baptist Church on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11am for a graveside service in the church cemetery.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
sorry for.your.loss
Phil cantwell
