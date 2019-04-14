Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Mitchell Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Mitchell Walker Obituary
Charles Mitchell Walker

Knoxville, TN

Charles Mitchell Walker, 65, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents Charles S. Walker and Mae B. Walker.

He is survived by his daughter Kristie Parker Smith; brother, Steve Walker; sister, Debbie Shipley (Mike); sister, Becky Walker; 2 grandsons, a great granddaughter, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends; all of whom will miss his charismatic charm, easy laugh and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.