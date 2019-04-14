|
|
Charles Mitchell Walker
Knoxville, TN
Charles Mitchell Walker, 65, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Mitch was preceded in death by his parents Charles S. Walker and Mae B. Walker.
He is survived by his daughter Kristie Parker Smith; brother, Steve Walker; sister, Debbie Shipley (Mike); sister, Becky Walker; 2 grandsons, a great granddaughter, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends; all of whom will miss his charismatic charm, easy laugh and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019