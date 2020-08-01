1/
Charles (Bill) Murphy
Charles (Bill) Murphy

Knoxville - Charles W. (Bill) Murphy age 82, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was retired from Rohm & Haas. He played professional baseball with the White Sox organization, he loved his church, friends, UT football, bowling, and street rods. He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Martha Murphy, and his wife Pat Murphy and their son David. He is survived by his wife Clara Murphy, twin sister Shirley Swaggerty (Vernon) of Greenville, NC, stepchildren Brad Holt and Valarie Wolfe (James), grandchildren Aleah Holt and Connor Wolfe, and nephew Andy Swaggerty (Elizabeth) of Greenville, NC. A special thanks to UT Cancer Center nurses and Dr. Timothy Panella, UT Hospice Services, and nurse Stephanie Green. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sand Branch U.M.C (2301 Thorngrove Pike Knoxville, TN 37914. Family and friends will meet Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:45 pm at Roseberry Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service officiated by Pastor Denny Ford and music by Kelly Shipe. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
