Charles Murrel HallWhite Pine - Charles Murrel Hall (92), of White Pine, TN died November 6, 2020. He was born in Sullivan County, TN July 30, 1928 son of Grady and Orpha Hall. Preceded in death by parents and brother Frank Hall. Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years and love of his life Martha Tuggle, three daughters Elizabeth Frazee (Dave), Susan Tall, Pamela Birkholz (Jim), four grandchildren Phillip Birkholz (Rebecca) and Claire Birkholz, Katherine and Ryan Tall. Charles served in the Army 1950-1953 stationed in Germany. 1956 BS Business Management from Tennessee Technological University on the GI Bill. His work experience over 45 years included industrial glass, portable televisions, luggage and probably his favorite…furniture manufacturing. For a 20 year encore career he raised Black Angus cattle at Nina Bay Farm, White Pine, TN. He was a board member of Witt Utility. His passions included stewardship in Presbyterian Churches wherever we lived, Elder Emeritus Hopewell Presbyterian Church, golf, reading, gardening and Pat Summitt's Lady Vols. Our family expresses deep appreciation to the Erwin Healthcare Center, Erwin, TN for their outstanding care. Graveside services will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Hopewell Cemetery, Dandridge, TN @ 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, PO Box 215, Dandridge, TN 37725.