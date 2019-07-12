Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Charles O. Gibby


1939 - 2019
Charles O. Gibby Obituary
Charles O. Gibby

Maryville - Charles O. Gibby age 79 of Maryville passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Ben Atchley Veteran's Home. He is preceded in death by parents, Venson and Flossie Gibby; brother, Everett Gibby; sister-in-law, Christine Gibby. Survived by wife of 47 years, Anette Gibby; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim Brumbalough (Lance), Lisa Myers (Randy); grandchildren, Tyler, Zach, Parker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Gibby (Lana), Henry Gibby (Butchie), Lynn Gibby (Melody); sister, Elizabeth Trentham; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Jerry Mantooth officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 9:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019
