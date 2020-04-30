Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Paul Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Paul Jones Obituary
Charles Paul Jones

Powell - Charles Paul Jones Sr. "Charlie" age 86 of Powell passed away April 25, 2020. A veteran of the US Army, four year quarterback at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Retired from Dempster Brothers and former owner of McGhee's Irish Pub and the Varsity Inn on Cumberland Ave. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Harmon Jones; daughter, Jennifer Crowe. Survived by children, Angela Jones Miller (Ronald), Charles Paul Jones Jr. "Chuck"(Tracy Lay); grandchildren, Brad Crowe, Whitney Fermin (Efrain Fermin Julio), Samantha Jones; great-grandchildren, Alex and Naya Fermin, Brooklyn and Tyler Crowe; son-in-law, Joseph Crowe (Kathy). A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 3:00 PM with his nephew, Steve Jones officiating. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -