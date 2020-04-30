|
Charles Paul Jones
Powell - Charles Paul Jones Sr. "Charlie" age 86 of Powell passed away April 25, 2020. A veteran of the US Army, four year quarterback at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Retired from Dempster Brothers and former owner of McGhee's Irish Pub and the Varsity Inn on Cumberland Ave. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Harmon Jones; daughter, Jennifer Crowe. Survived by children, Angela Jones Miller (Ronald), Charles Paul Jones Jr. "Chuck"(Tracy Lay); grandchildren, Brad Crowe, Whitney Fermin (Efrain Fermin Julio), Samantha Jones; great-grandchildren, Alex and Naya Fermin, Brooklyn and Tyler Crowe; son-in-law, Joseph Crowe (Kathy). A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 3:00 PM with his nephew, Steve Jones officiating. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020