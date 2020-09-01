Charles "Chuck" Powell
Knoxville - Charles "Chuck" Powell age 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Powell on Monday, April 6, 2020. Chuck was a great husband, father, and grandfather with a wealth of knowledge and talents. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Most of his adult life was spent in heavy equipment sales. His profession allowed his to travel across 48 states, where he made many lifelong friends. He was never too busy to make time for his customers. After retiring, Chuck along with his son Nick, started their own business, Reflective Floor Treatments, a concrete grinding and polishing company. In his spare time he loved working on projects with his friends. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping his friend and "brother" Larry Griffey with the restoration of a 1954 Corvette. In 2017, the car named "Transitions", won a prestigious Ridler Great 8 award at the Detroit Autorama. Preceded in death by parents, Horace and Elizabeth Powell; one of his best friends, Byron "Bo" Matherly. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Ramona Frazier Powell; children, Nick Powell and wife Jennifer, Natalie England and husband Michael; sister, Linda Powell Bolton and husband Farron; sisters-in-law, Joan Barker and husband Charlie, Sharon Coonrod; grandchildren, Cayden Brasher, Tanner Powell, Sawyer and Luke England; nephews, Bryan McKaig and Mike Barker. Special thanks to his "posse" Charlie Barker, David Barker, Larry Griffey, Linda Forrester, and Ronnie Evans for their ongoing support of Chuck through his illness. The family is grateful to Dr. Mitchell Martin and the entire staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialist (as Chuck called it "The Parlor") for their care, genuine concern, and support. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Bo Matherly Memorial Fund 2121 Medical Center Way suite 110 Knoxville, TN 37920. You are welcome to express your condolence for the Powell family at www.mynattfh.com
