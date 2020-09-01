1/
Charles "Chuck" Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Powell

Knoxville - Charles "Chuck" Powell age 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Powell on Monday, April 6, 2020. Chuck was a great husband, father, and grandfather with a wealth of knowledge and talents. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Most of his adult life was spent in heavy equipment sales. His profession allowed his to travel across 48 states, where he made many lifelong friends. He was never too busy to make time for his customers. After retiring, Chuck along with his son Nick, started their own business, Reflective Floor Treatments, a concrete grinding and polishing company. In his spare time he loved working on projects with his friends. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping his friend and "brother" Larry Griffey with the restoration of a 1954 Corvette. In 2017, the car named "Transitions", won a prestigious Ridler Great 8 award at the Detroit Autorama. Preceded in death by parents, Horace and Elizabeth Powell; one of his best friends, Byron "Bo" Matherly. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Ramona Frazier Powell; children, Nick Powell and wife Jennifer, Natalie England and husband Michael; sister, Linda Powell Bolton and husband Farron; sisters-in-law, Joan Barker and husband Charlie, Sharon Coonrod; grandchildren, Cayden Brasher, Tanner Powell, Sawyer and Luke England; nephews, Bryan McKaig and Mike Barker. Special thanks to his "posse" Charlie Barker, David Barker, Larry Griffey, Linda Forrester, and Ronnie Evans for their ongoing support of Chuck through his illness. The family is grateful to Dr. Mitchell Martin and the entire staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialist (as Chuck called it "The Parlor") for their care, genuine concern, and support. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Bo Matherly Memorial Fund 2121 Medical Center Way suite 110 Knoxville, TN 37920. You are welcome to express your condolence for the Powell family at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home 4131 E. Emory Rd Knoxville, TN 37938, (865)922-9195.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved