Charles R. (Charlie) Bramwell Jr.
Farragut, TN
Charles (Charlie) R Bramwell, Jr, age 82, of Farragut, passed away on April 26th, 2019.
Charlie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Chase and Karen and grandsons Rob and Kyle; son and daughter-in-law David and Kelly and grandson William; sister Ann Bittel and husband William Seabrooke, brother Earl Bramwell and wife Anne, nephew Mathew Bramwell and wife Emily and children, Whit, Ellie, and Gray; sister-in-law Barbara Ramsey; nephew Chad Ramsey and wife Melissa and children Carson and Meyer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ellen (Nordholt) Bramwell. They were married on May 7, 1960, in Nashville, TN.
Charlie grew-up in his father's grocery business at Bramwell's IGA in Nashville. As a young man, he was an accomplished boy scout leader and spent time as a submariner in the Naval Reserve. After marrying Lou Ellen, they moved to Asheville, NC, where Charlie managed a bowling center and then became a lifelong entrepreneur, first with Superior Sports Supply (which also supplied the neighborhood children with shoes, wiffle balls, and bats). He took a job with Bike Athletic in Knoxville in 1976, but shortly thereafter opened his own screen printing business, Charlie Brown Company.
Always the good neighbor, Charlie organized many a block party and went as far as to provide stadium lights for summer volleyball. Charlie was very active at Concord United Methodist Church, serving as head usher, and also spent many long hours building cabins for the kids at Camp Wesley Woods in Townsend, TN. He taught his children the value of hard work and the importance of family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.
Charlie and his family are also especially grateful for the love and support received from Janice and Jeff Garrett, particularly in the recent months.
The family will be receiving visitors on Monday April 29 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel
followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry Trotter officiating.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be provided in his name to Camp Wesley Woods, through Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019