|
|
Charles Rader
Knoxville - Charles J. Rader, age 89, transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home March 4, 2020. Waiting on his arrival was his parents Noah and Mamie Rader. Grandson Bronson Williams and sister Flora Edna Blue Greeneville, TN.
He was a faithful member of First AME Zion Church, until his health declined. He worked several years with George Reagan Construction Company. He retired from Ideal and Dixie cement companies.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 64 years Alzora (Carr) Rader, daughters Teressa Williams, Jaquetta Brooks, Crystal Rader all of Knoxville, TN and son Shannon Rader of Greenville, SC., eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sisters Beatrice Arnett, Pauline (George) Forby both of Greenville, TN, brother James "J.C." Rader of Sandford, NC, Sister-in-law Shirley Davis Knoxville, TN, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends, on Friday March 13, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m., at First AME Zion Church 1900 McCalla Avenue Knoxville, Tennessee 37915, with Rev. Michael J. McNair officiating. The final resting place will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020