Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
First AME Zion Church
1900 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
First AME Zion Church
1900 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Rader

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Rader Obituary
Charles Rader

Knoxville - Charles J. Rader, age 89, transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home March 4, 2020. Waiting on his arrival was his parents Noah and Mamie Rader. Grandson Bronson Williams and sister Flora Edna Blue Greeneville, TN.

He was a faithful member of First AME Zion Church, until his health declined. He worked several years with George Reagan Construction Company. He retired from Ideal and Dixie cement companies.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 64 years Alzora (Carr) Rader, daughters Teressa Williams, Jaquetta Brooks, Crystal Rader all of Knoxville, TN and son Shannon Rader of Greenville, SC., eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sisters Beatrice Arnett, Pauline (George) Forby both of Greenville, TN, brother James "J.C." Rader of Sandford, NC, Sister-in-law Shirley Davis Knoxville, TN, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends, on Friday March 13, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m., at First AME Zion Church 1900 McCalla Avenue Knoxville, Tennessee 37915, with Rev. Michael J. McNair officiating. The final resting place will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -