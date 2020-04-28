Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Randall Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Randall Bell Obituary
Charles Randall Bell

Knoxville - Bell, Charles Randall (Randy) age 75, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at NHC Ft. Sanders after a long battle with cancer. He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. Graduate of Fulton High school class of 62'. Preceded in death by daughter Ritchie E. Bell, parents: Charles W. Bell and Ernestine A. Bell. Survivors: daughter Randi (Steve) Hensley, son Jay (Morgan) Bell, grand-daughters Kadie and Dani Bell. Brother Gregory (Debbie) Bell, niece Catherine (Lucas) Venable and great-niece Loretta Venable. Along with many friends. Special thanks to caregivers Dottie Cox, Vickie Miller, doctors/nurses and staff at NHC Ft. Sanders and Care Centric. Randy donated his remains to Restore Life USA and will be cremated per his wishes. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -