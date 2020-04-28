|
Charles Randall Bell
Knoxville - Bell, Charles Randall (Randy) age 75, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at NHC Ft. Sanders after a long battle with cancer. He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. Graduate of Fulton High school class of 62'. Preceded in death by daughter Ritchie E. Bell, parents: Charles W. Bell and Ernestine A. Bell. Survivors: daughter Randi (Steve) Hensley, son Jay (Morgan) Bell, grand-daughters Kadie and Dani Bell. Brother Gregory (Debbie) Bell, niece Catherine (Lucas) Venable and great-niece Loretta Venable. Along with many friends. Special thanks to caregivers Dottie Cox, Vickie Miller, doctors/nurses and staff at NHC Ft. Sanders and Care Centric. Randy donated his remains to Restore Life USA and will be cremated per his wishes. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
