Charles Rayford Massey
Knoxville - Rayford Massey passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at UT Medical Center with his family around him. He was born July 28, 1937 in Collinsville, AL and is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Irvin Massey and Iris Floyd Massey, as well as his eldest son Charles Derrick Massey. Rayford was a brilliant man who never stopped learning and was always finding new certifications to acquire that interested him. His last degree was a JD degree at the age of 69, Rayford could fix anything, if he did not know how, he persisted until it was figured it out and was fixed. During his career with the Department of the Army at Redstone Arsenal he traveled the world while he worked on the design and development of missile systems and was very involved in the testing of the systems. After retiring from Redstone Arsenal, and following suit into his insatiable hunger of learning, he got a degree in accounting and became a CPA. He formed his own successful accounting firm where he focused primarily on doctors and attorneys. Rayford finally decided to semi retire from the accounting business, which enabled he and his wife Julie to once again travel the world. Rayford Massey was a true renaissance man! He is survived by his wife, Julie Massey, children, Darryl Massey and wife Staci and Nicole Britnell; former wife, Diane Massey; step children, Kevin Bricken, Elise Renzetti, Timothy Renzetti and wife Selia; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; his brother, Winston Massey and wife Patty, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rayford will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Rayford's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019