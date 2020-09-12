Charles Reid "Charley" Barnes
Clinton - Charles Reid "Charley" Barnes, 88, of Clinton, TN, died on September 11, 2020 at University of TN Medical Center of a severe stroke. He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully.
Charley was the son of Cushman Reid Barnes and Rachel Estelle Bingham. He was married to Edith Ann (Brown) Barnes for 56 years until her death in 2006. He was then blessed to find love for a second time, and was married to Shirley (Allen) Barnes for twelve years. The entire Henson family became such a special part of his life. Charley was known for his joy of life, and "being bored" was the only thing he truly hated. He was active in his church at Wallace Memorial Baptist, with a quiet faith in the Lord that he lived out deeply and daily. He was President of the Northwest chapter of the Gideon Bible Ministry for 3 years, was active in Prison Ministry for 3 years, and often returned home with an "inner glow", eagerly describing the stories of men whose lives had been touched. He loved taking family and friends out on his boat, and taught countless children and grandchildren throughout the decades how to ski and drive a boat. He believed in himself and in each of us, told his grandchildren often, "I love you and I am SO proud of you," and taught us that we could be and do anything we desired. He taught us how to love a big family with a wide variety of beliefs and personalities and values… and demanded that we continue to do so! His practical wisdom, humor, refusal to quit, joy of life, work ethic, stubbornness, positive attitude and quiet faith has shaped us from the inside out. We will never be the same. Dad, Daddy, Papaw, Doc, Charley, Mr. Charley, Mr. Barnes, and any other names those who love you tagged you with: we love you so much, and we will miss you more than we can begin to describe. But our pain and grief are far surpassed by the joy that you brought to us, and the memories will bring much more laughter than tears. See you soon. We love you.
Charley was preceded in death by his parents, C.R. and Estelle (Bingham) Barnes; wife, Edith Ann (Brown) Barnes; brother, Lawrence Barnes; brother-in-law Elbert Rhyne; daughter-in-law Pamela (Breeding) Barnes; nephew, Russell Rhyne; and his great-grandson Caleb Barnes. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Allen) Barnes; his sisters Jeanne Rhyne, Ellie Miller (Lowell), and Carolyn Webster (Stan); his children Sandy (Garth), Chuck (Roberta), Steve (Debbie), Brenda (Tom), and Joani (Mike); his stepchildren Patty (Brent), Betsy (Randy), Bill (Carmel), Brad, and Bob; his grandchildren Douglas (Brooke), Chris, Ian, Tony (Cindy), Lucas (Justina), Lauren (Jerry), Brandon (Melissa), Shane (Ashley), Jessica, and Gracie; his step-grandchildren Will Henson, Gracie Henson, Andrew Black, Melissa Strange, Adam Bracken and Rachel Bryant; his great-grandchildren Margot, Mirabelle, Josephine, Cody, Ethan, Emily, Isaac, Abigail, Nathan, Silas, Dallas, Jyclyn, Jaycie, Jazmyn, Laytham, Lila, Remy, Abel, Caroline, Alyssa, Braxton, Tanner and Timber.
Receiving of friends will be at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday, September 13 from 2:00-4:00 PM, with the funeral to follow at 4:00 PM with Dr. James G. McCluskey officiating. The graveside service will be on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 AM at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Reverend Kent Williams officiating.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mr. Barnes.
Mr. Barnes' guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com