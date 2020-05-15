|
|
Charles "Ronnie" Ronald Bellar
Seymour - Charles "Ronnie" Ronald Bellar, age 79, of Seymour, TN, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 while at home surrounded by his family.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a military policeman. He graduated from MTSU. Ronnie prided himself on being a jeopardy and history buff. He also loved gardening and tinkering with different projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robin and Era Bellar; sister, Shirley Bellar Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Becky Bennett Bellar. His daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Chris Goodin; daughter, Veronica Bellar; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Melanie Bellar; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Ashley Bellar-Ryan and Josh Ryan; granddaughter, Savanna Goodin; great-grandchildren, June, Forrest, and Aspen Ryan.
His brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jacqueline Bellar; brother, Jacky O. Bellar.
Several close friends and family members.
Special thanks to sister-in-law, Betty Taylor.
Funeral services at 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes with pastor, Aaron Bellar officiating. The family will hold a viewing 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Graveside services will follow at Gordonsville Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020