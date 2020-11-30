Dr. Charles Ronald Solomon
Sevierville - Dr. Charles Ronald Solomon graduated to his heavenly home on November 22, 2020. He was 90 years old and a disciple of Jesus since a teenager in the Mosheim area of Tennessee. Dr. Solomon attended East Tennessee State in Johnson City. He worked for Martin Marietta in Baltimore, MD. Three children were added to the family: Ron, Cathy, and Susan, before moving to Colorado in 1959. Wanting to help others through Christian counseling, he earned a masters and doctorate and began the ministry of Grace Fellowship International in 1969. His wife, Sue, partnered with him in a ministry that has influenced countless other people and ministries on 6 continents necessitating much travel. GFI began in Lakewood, CO but has been based in Pigeon Forge, TN for the last 27 years. Dr. Solomon's first book, Handbook to Happiness is a best seller and summarizes his ministry's focus on how to find freedom and victory in Christ. Many other books and pamphlets followed including 5 volumes of poetry.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years: Selma (Sue) Vivian(Ragan) Solomon, his parents: Charles and Emma Ruth Solomon, and two sisters: Carolyn Baxter and Camilla Hurst. He is survived by one sister: Jeannine Parks (Mosheim), 3 children and spouses: Ron and Chris Solomon, Cathy Solomon, Susan and Dale Munk. 5 grandchildren and spouses: Joshua and Rachael Solomon, Brian and Tara Peloquin, Shauna and Shan Applin, Janea and Brian Cox, Aubry and Drew Hartman. 13 great grandchildren: Austyn Burgmeier, Caleb Solomon, Reilly Solomon, Reagan Applin, Vivian Applin, Charlotte Applin, Grayson Hartman, Everett Hartman, Elliot Hartman, Ben Peloquin, Bricen Peloquin, Logan Miller, Haleigh Cox.
You are invited to Atchley's Funeral Home in Sevierville, TN, Sunday, December 6th between 11 am -3 pm to say farewell at your convenience (without the usual receiving line.) A private graveside service will follow in Newport, TN. We are hosting a memorial service January 17th at 2 pm at First Baptist Church Pigeon Forge, Dr. Solomon's home church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Fellowship International. that his ministry of 50 years may continue. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
