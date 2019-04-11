|
Charles Russell Mincey
Knoxville, TN
Charles Russell Mincey, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. at his residence. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Container Corporation of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wesley Mincey and Zola Russell Mincey. Survivors: daughters, Connie (Mark) Beal, Julia (Foy) Elkins, and Jackie Mincey; sons, Mark Mincey, Michael (Vivian) Mincey,
Mitchell (Carolyn) Mincey, and Mac Mincey; grandchildren, Jonathan Wright, Jennifer Burchfield, Cheri Elkins, and April Elkins.
The family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at Thorn Grove Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Robert Bean officiating.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mr. Mincey.
Mr. Mincey 's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019