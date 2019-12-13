|
Dr. Charles S. McChesney
Bristol, VA - Dr. Charles S. McChesney, 96, of Bristol, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Draper, Virginia, on September 22, 1923, a son of the late James and Lula Hawkins McChesney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Walker McChesney; sisters and brothers.
Charles was a 1944 graduate of King College. He also graduated Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA. Charles pastored many churches, Brookston and St. Andrews Presbyterian, Henderson, NC, Nut Bush Presbyterian Church, Townsville, NC, Young Memorial Presbyterian Church, Manson, NC, Rockfish Presbyterian Church, Wallace, NC, Potts Memorial Presbyterian Church, Willard, NC, Norton Presbyterian Church, Norton, VA, High Point Presbyterian Church, Bristol, VA, Manager of Abingdon Presbyterian Camp, Bristol, TN, Falls View, Presbyterian Church, Charlton Heights, WV and Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, TN. He served as a member and chairman on various committees of Granville, Wilmington, Abingdon and West Virginia Presbyteries. He was Director of Senior High Conference and Ministerial Advisor to Senior High Council of Wilmington Presbytery. He worked in youth camps and conferences in all the presbyteries as a bible leader, counselor and recreation leader. He was a member of the committee for the establishment of the Presbyterian Homes of the Synod of N.C. in High Point, NC and a member of the council of the Synod of Appalachia. He was active in Boy Scouts of America with High Point Presbyterian Church, Bristol, VA. He was an active member of the Presbyteries of West Virginia Presbyterian Church (USA). He was a member of the Abingdon Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA). He loved to share the work of God from the pulpit as well as individually. He enjoyed leading individuals to Christ. He was faithful in visiting church members and members of the community.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Marcia Norwood and husband, Al; two sons, Joseph C. McChesney and wife, Rhonda and J. Lee McChesney and wife, Robin; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special Thank You to Home Instead Senior Care and the Nurses and Staff of the second floor west of BRMC for all the love and care shown to Charles during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Ann Aichinger officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at Green Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 22007 Green Spring Church Road, Abingdon, VA after the service. Pallbearers will be Woody McGlothlin, Tim Landis, Mike Vollmer, Ed Whitehead, Adam McChesney, Blake McChesney and Ben McChesney. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to James M. and Lula McChesney Memorial Scholarship Fund at King College, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620 or Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Dr. McChesney and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019