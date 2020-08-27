1/1
Charles S. "Charlie" Owens
Charles S. "Charlie" Owens

Farragut - Charles S. "Charlie" Owens, age 94, of Farragut passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020 at his home.

Charlie was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Harlan Kentucky High School and played in the band and was a musician and played in the Dick Jones Dance Band in the 1940's. He spent his career in the railroad industry working with L&N, Illinois Central Railroad and Florida East Coast Railroad. He was a volunteer with the Farragut Museum for many years. Charlie was an avid golfer and enjoyed chess.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Marta Lynne Owens Mills; parents, Charles Owens and Elizabeth Williams Owens; sister, Martha Lee Mills; brother, George Allan Owens.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Woods Owens; daughter and sons-in-law, Vickie and Gary Keller of Delano; Victor Mills of Farragut; grandchildren, Hannah Sims and husband Adam, Hayley Bierl and husband Robert; great grandson, Max Sims.

A private graveside will be held at Concord Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church www.concordumc.org

or to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
