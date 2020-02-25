|
Charles "Chuck" Sharp
Knoxville - Charles Edward Sharp "Chuck", age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Chuck drove a bus for Blount County Schools for many years.
Preceded in death by parents, Major and Laura Sharp; and sister, Sue Sharp Epperson.
Survived by son, Brad Sharp (Kim); daughter, Missy McCroskey (Darrell); brothers, Jerry, Tony, Paul and Major Sharp; special sister, Doris Russell; grandchildren, Johnathan (Madialynne), Josy, Melee, Bradan, and Eli; great-grandson, Jacob; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Darrell McCroskey will officiate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Sharp family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020