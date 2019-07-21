|
|
Charles "Ed" Smith, Jr.
Knoxville - Charles Edwin "Ed" Smith Jr., 71 years old of Powell, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN, and married the love of his life Vicki Lynn Hubbard in 1972, the couple raised two amazing sons and are blessed with five adoring grandchildren.
Ed attended Issac Litton High School in Nashville, TN graduating in 1966. He then attended Austin Peay State University on a track scholarship where he studied general business. Ed served in the United States Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Hornet and did two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. In 1969, Ed was on the recovery ship for the landing of both Apollo Eleven and Twelve.
For 40 years Ed was a Communications Specialist for the Associated Press (AP) working in the bureaus of Nashville, New York and Knoxville. During his four decades with the AP, he loved to share stories about his work adventures that included working the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, the 1991 Pan American Games in Cuba, the 1994 Super Bowl in Miami, and countless Tennessee sporting events. He had a passion for helping others and after retiring from the AP, he worked for Knox County for 15 years, serving in the County Clerk's Office, as well as the Juvenile Justice Center. Ed also served as a missionary in Africa.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Edwin, Sr. and Inez Taylor Smith, and brother, Jim Smith. Ed is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicki Lynn Smith; son, Dr. Chadwick Lee Smith and wife, Anne and their children, Maddox Hudson and Charlize Elizabeth; son, Charles Gant Smith and wife, Gretchen and children, Sofia Noel, Charles Theodore and Ansel Ellis; adopted grandmother, Mrs. Betty Patton and family; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The world was a better place with Ed on this earth, may we all take efforts in our daily lives to make him proud by being kind, patient, and respectful to each other. To honor this amazing man, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family respectfully requests, memorial donations be made in honor of Ed, to the Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene located on 538 Vanosdale Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019