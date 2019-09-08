Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Life Center located beside the Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene
538 Vanosdale Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Smith Jr. Obituary
Charles Smith, Jr.

Knoxville - Charles Edwin "Ed" Smith Jr., 71 years old of Powell, TN, passed away on July 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN. Ed married the love of his life Vicki Lynn Hubbard in 1972, the couple raised two amazing sons (Dr. Chadwick L. Smith and Charles Gant Smith) and are blessed with five adoring grandchildren.

The world was a better place with Ed on this earth, may we all take efforts in our daily lives to make him proud by being kind, patient, respectful to each other. To honor this amazing man, a Celebration of his Life will be held at the Family Life Center located beside the Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene, 538 Vanosdale Rd., Knoxville on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now