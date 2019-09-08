|
|
Charles Smith, Jr.
Knoxville - Charles Edwin "Ed" Smith Jr., 71 years old of Powell, TN, passed away on July 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN. Ed married the love of his life Vicki Lynn Hubbard in 1972, the couple raised two amazing sons (Dr. Chadwick L. Smith and Charles Gant Smith) and are blessed with five adoring grandchildren.
The world was a better place with Ed on this earth, may we all take efforts in our daily lives to make him proud by being kind, patient, respectful to each other. To honor this amazing man, a Celebration of his Life will be held at the Family Life Center located beside the Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene, 538 Vanosdale Rd., Knoxville on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019