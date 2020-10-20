Charles Smith
Knoxville - Charles Preston "Butch" Smith was born November 15, 1953 and passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Charles M. Smith and Virginia Smith, grandparents Eli and Myrtle Smith and John Luther and Hazel Cockrum. Survivors, sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Harvey Moses, aunt Anna Cox, his cousins he grew up with, Mike and Pat Arington and Carol Arington McNabb, several other cousins. He will be greatly missed. No services are scheduled at this time. Mynatt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.mynattfh.com