Charles Stansell
Knoxville - Charles F. Stansell "Charlie" was born to the late John F. Stansell and Eloise Toth Stansell on April 8, 1943 in Greenville, South Carolina. He moved to Knoxville in 1972 and brought the Baskin-Robbins franchise to Fountain City in 1979. Later he began his Auto D-tail and Alloy Wheel Repair business from which he retired in 2018. He loved motorcycle riding and his motorcycle friends. Prior to health issues he was an avid bicyclist, hiker, fisherman, and always a Corvette enthusiast. Charles died suddenly Sunday May 10. He is survived by sisters Eloise Reese and Pat Forrester and brother Bill Stansell. Family and friends will meet at 9:15am, Thursday, May 28 2020, at East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery (John Sevier) for a 9:30am committal service. Celebrant Robert Rutherford officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at bwww.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 24, 2020