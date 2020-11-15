Charles Stiles
Knoxville - age 80, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.Husband, father, papaw and brother. He was of the Baptist faith, retired from Roadway Express, a member of the Teamsters union and was awarded the Million Miles Safe Driver award. He is preceded in death by parents; Charles David Stiles and Delia Douglas Stiles, Brothers; David Stiles, Donal (Donny) Stiles, Roy (Eddie) Stiles and James (Jim) Stiles, Great Grandsons; Wright Anderson Holley, Graham Franklin Holley and Ford Austin Holley. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Stiles, sons; Tim, Rick and wife Kristi, Scott and wife Tonya; Grandchildren, Shauntay, Stacy and husband Jonathan Holley, Jessica and wife Emma, Brooke and husband Taylor Chamberlain and Taylor and wife Kelly, Great Grandchildren; Blayne, Emma, Dallas and Charlotte, brother Steve and wife Angie, and sisters Judy Mendenhall and Faye Altom and husband Bill. A call-of-convenience will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 from 10AM-4PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and Friends will gather at 12:45PM for a 1:00PM Graveside Service on Thursday, November 19th at Eastview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Cliff Amos Officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com