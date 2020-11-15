1/1
Charles Stiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Stiles

Knoxville - age 80, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.Husband, father, papaw and brother. He was of the Baptist faith, retired from Roadway Express, a member of the Teamsters union and was awarded the Million Miles Safe Driver award. He is preceded in death by parents; Charles David Stiles and Delia Douglas Stiles, Brothers; David Stiles, Donal (Donny) Stiles, Roy (Eddie) Stiles and James (Jim) Stiles, Great Grandsons; Wright Anderson Holley, Graham Franklin Holley and Ford Austin Holley. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Stiles, sons; Tim, Rick and wife Kristi, Scott and wife Tonya; Grandchildren, Shauntay, Stacy and husband Jonathan Holley, Jessica and wife Emma, Brooke and husband Taylor Chamberlain and Taylor and wife Kelly, Great Grandchildren; Blayne, Emma, Dallas and Charlotte, brother Steve and wife Angie, and sisters Judy Mendenhall and Faye Altom and husband Bill. A call-of-convenience will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 from 10AM-4PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and Friends will gather at 12:45PM for a 1:00PM Graveside Service on Thursday, November 19th at Eastview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Cliff Amos Officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved