Charles Swann
Andersonville, TN
Charles Leslie (Les) Swann of Andersonville, TN passed away at home on May 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 24, 1944 in Maryville, TN to George Leslie Swann and Gertrude Evelyn Moore Swann. Les grew up in South Harriman, where he came to know the Lord at South Harriman Baptist Church, He was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN.
Les met his best friend, Jo Anne, at Carson-Newman College and they married in 1967. He was never more at home and at peace than in the great outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting and he truly appreciated the wonderful world God created. Les retired from Y12 and later from SCI Computing.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, George Leslie and Gertrude Moore Swann. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Anne Stamps Swann, and daughter, Lesley Jo Swann.
Sisters-in-Law: Elaine Stamps Smiddy and Judy Stamps Bates (Gary).
Nieces and nephews: Kimberly Smiddy, Krista Bates Rayburn (Chris) and Adam Bates (Samantha). Great nieces and nephews: Ella and Bailey Rayburn, Gift and Kondwani Smiddy.
Uncles and Aunts: Betsy Moore Brooks (Billy) of Roswell, GA, William "Bud" Moore (June) of Laramie, WY, and Frank Moore (Sue) of Dayton, TN.
The Family will receive friends from 10am to 12noon on Tuesday, May 28th at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service at 12noon. The interment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens, 400 N Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN., following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be given to First Baptist Church Christian Service Center, P O Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717 or to Main Street Baptist Church Food Pantry, P O Box 405, Rocky Top, TN 37769. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top in charge of these arrangements.
