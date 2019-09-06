|
Charles T. Maples, Sr.
Knoxville - Charles (Sonny) T. Maples, Sr., age 77, departed this life peacefully at his home on August 5, 2019. He was born October 13, 1941 and was a member of Salem Baptist Church and a graduate of Halls High School, Class of 1959. Charles met and married the love of his life for 59 years, Julia (Judy) Ann Maples, in 1960.
Charles was known and loved by the many friends he made throughout his life. Throughout his career, Charles was always a dedicated and hard worker and never met a stranger. He worked as a store manager at the Halls IGA early in his career, as a door-to-door milk delivery man for Avondale Dairy in Halls, as a route salesman for RC Bottling Company, and he retired from Mayfield Dairy in 1999 as a route salesman, all which allowed him to touch many people's lives. His greatest love was his wife, Judy, with who their friendship, laughter, adventures, and admiration for each other was a demonstration of what true love is. Charles loved his family deeply and enjoyed his times and adventures with his grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely.
Charles is survived by his wife, Julia, (Judy) Ann Maples; sons Charles (Charlie) T. Maples, Jr. and wife Bonnie, Barry S. Maples, Russell (Rusty) B. Maples and wife Melissa, all of Knoxville; grandchildren Charles (Chas) T. Maples, III, and wife Amanda, of Corryton; Clay T. Maples and wife Hannah of Corryton, Corey Bowling and Shawn Gonya, of Knoxville; great-grandchildren Jackson Luke and Ella Kate Maples, and Kennedy Grace Bowling.
Charles was preceded in death by parents Daniel Levi Maples and Helen K. Humbard Maples. He was also preceded in death by his brother Dan "Buddy" Maples, Jr. and nephews Robert "Dean" Maples and Michael "Doyle" Maples. Pallbearers to serve Charles Maples III, Clay Trenton Maples, Corey Bowling, Shawn Gonya, Shawn Osborn, and Rev. Jason Littlejohn.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 10:15am on Monday, September 9, 2019 to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019