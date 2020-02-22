|
|
Charles Taylor
Charles Taylor went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born to Charles and Faye Taylor, October 15, 1939 in Knoxville, TN.
Graduate Austin High School in 1957.
He enlisted in the Air Force and served, 1959-1963 in Battle Creek, MI. In 1973 he moved to California where he landed a job at Honeywell Industries.
He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Tammye (Damond) Timmerman, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Denise, Detroit, MI and Felichia Taylor, Kalamazoo, Michigan; grandchildren, John, Taylor, Hailey, and Justin; great grandson, Messiah; several cousins and friends.
Graveside service, 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
