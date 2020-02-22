Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Charles Taylor


1939 - 2020
Charles Taylor Obituary
Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born to Charles and Faye Taylor, October 15, 1939 in Knoxville, TN.

Graduate Austin High School in 1957.

He enlisted in the Air Force and served, 1959-1963 in Battle Creek, MI. In 1973 he moved to California where he landed a job at Honeywell Industries.

He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Tammye (Damond) Timmerman, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Denise, Detroit, MI and Felichia Taylor, Kalamazoo, Michigan; grandchildren, John, Taylor, Hailey, and Justin; great grandson, Messiah; several cousins and friends.

Graveside service, 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
