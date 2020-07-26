Charles Teague
Knoxville - Charles Lloyd Teague, Jr. age 75 of Knoxville, formerly of Clairfield, TN, passed away July 25, 2020. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and member of Beaver Ridge Masonic Lodge # 366. He also served as a Claiborne County School Board Chairman. Preceded in death by wife, Wilma Teague; parents, Charles Lloyd Teague, Sr. and Edith Agnes Harrell and brother, William Ronald "Pete" Teague. Survived by daughters, Cheryl (Curt) Fields and Sandy (Peter) Fodelmesi; grandchildren, Hannah Fields, Sarah (Dillan) Dillman and Rachael Fields; great-grandchildren, Noah and John; sisters-in-law, Mary (Robert) Carey and Angela (Steve) Fann; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Carey, David Carey, Michael Carey, Alan Fann and Melanie Bass. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette at 10 am Tuesday July 28th for Charles and Wilma and will be live streamed on Weaver Funeral Home's Facebook page. Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for both of them. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
