Charles Teague
Charles Teague

Knoxville - Charles Lloyd Teague, Jr. age 75 of Knoxville, formerly of Clairfield, TN, passed away July 25, 2020. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and member of Beaver Ridge Masonic Lodge # 366. He also served as a Claiborne County School Board Chairman. Preceded in death by wife, Wilma Teague; parents, Charles Lloyd Teague, Sr. and Edith Agnes Harrell and brother, William Ronald "Pete" Teague. Survived by daughters, Cheryl (Curt) Fields and Sandy (Peter) Fodelmesi; grandchildren, Hannah Fields, Sarah (Dillan) Dillman and Rachael Fields; great-grandchildren, Noah and John; sisters-in-law, Mary (Robert) Carey and Angela (Steve) Fann; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Carey, David Carey, Michael Carey, Alan Fann and Melanie Bass. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette at 10 am Tuesday July 28th for Charles and Wilma and will be live streamed on Weaver Funeral Home's Facebook page. Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for both of them. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
July 26, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
