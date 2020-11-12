Charles Townsend Culpepper
Asheville, NC - Charles Townsend Culpepper, age 28, passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2020 in Asheville, NC. He was the son of Jane Townsend Moyer and Jim Culpepper. He was born on September 18th, 1992 in Knoxville, TN. Townsend graduated from UNCA with a degree in business. He was a member of the Order of the Eagle of the Boy Scouts of America. He also completed Adventure Treks Leadership Summit program where he excelled in advanced wilderness first aid and mountaineering skills. He was employed at Mission Hospital where he worked on the trauma floor. The patients and staff adored his kind nature and sense of humor. His passions were music, the outdoors, and art. Townsend was known for his big heart, generosity, and courage. He truly made a positive impact on this world.
Townsend is survived by his parents Jane Townsend Moyer and Jim Culpepper, step parents Craig Moyer and Nancy Culpepper, Grandmother Sue Culpepper, Sister Anna Grubb and brother in law Cliff Grubb, nephew Will Grubb, close cousin Laura Townsend, step-sister Emily Eidemiller and her husband Hayden, Uncle Allen Townsend and his wife Donna and their daughter Heather, step brothers Scott Moyer and wife Cara, Tom Moyer and wife Lindsey and their child Henry, Uncle John Townsend and wife Neill, Uncle John Culpepper, his wife Karen and their children Kelli, Katie, and Tucker, Aunt Marcia Rose and her sons Brent and Eric, and Aunt Susan Ramsey and her kids Dustin, Loren, and Russell and other extended loving family, friends, and co workers.
A celebration of life will be held at Marble Hall located at Lakeshore Park on Sunday, November 22nd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to Choice Health Network in Knoxville, TN at https://choicehealthnetwork.org
.