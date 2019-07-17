|
|
Charles Vance Duncan
St. Petersburg, FL - Born: August 15, 1933 in Lenoir City, Tennessee.
Died: July 2, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Maryville, TN
Preceded in death by his son Charles Jefferson Duncan, sisters Helen Gross and Myra Ragan.
Survived by sisters Maxine Richardson, Barbara Pate, and Pat Veresi, son Timothy Duncan; Daughters Peggy Hughes, Rebecca Mariles, Pamela Goins and Sandra Monday; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
His remains were cremated and will be interred with his son. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 21 at 4:30 PM Lakeview Cemetery, Lenoir City, TN. Rev Tom Stinnett will conduct the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019