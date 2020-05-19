Services
Charles Walker Obituary
Charles Walker

Knoxville - Charles George "Deedle" Walker - age 93 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church. Deedle was a graduate of Carter High School and attended Carson Newman College where he played baseball and basketball. He retired from Bell South, and was a lifetime member of the Bell South Pioneers. Preceded in death by parents, John and Eula Walker; son, Charles Christopher Walker; and six brothers and sisters. Survived by wife of 69 years, Martha Kitts Walker; sons, Mark (Linda) Walker, Joel (Scarlett) Walker, and Donald (Polly) Walker; daughter, Laura (Lee) Chambers; grandchildren, Alex (Holly) Walker, John (Maggie) Walker, Robert (Brandy) Schaad, Sidney Schaad, Charles Schaad, Spencer Walker, Martha Walker, Cooper Walker; great grandchildren, Emma Schaad, Catherine Schaad, Claudia Schaad, Robert Schaad, Bodie Walker, Hadley Walker, Ace Walker, and Hayes Walker. There will be a private graveside service at Trentville Cemetery. Pallbearers: Alex Walker, John Walker, Sidney Schaad, Robert Schaad, Charles Schaad, and Bill Swaggerty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lyons Creek Baptist Church, 9235 Strawberry Plains Pike, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 21, 2020
