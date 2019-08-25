|
|
Charles Watchell White
Strawberry Plains - Charles Watchell White - age 86, of Strawberry Plains passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Shannondale Health Care Center. Charles was retired from the city of Knoxville after many years of service to the city and our community. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan White; parents, Charlie and Sally White; brothers, Lawrence White and Billy White; sisters, Ruby Ratjen, Ruth Vaughn, June White, Betty Nichols, and Blanche White. He is survived by his sons, Gary (Karen) White and Tommy (Glenda) White; daughter, Debra (Jim) Bryant; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at 10:45 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Trentville Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mission of Hope, P.O. Box 51824 Knoxville, TN 37950. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019