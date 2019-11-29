|
Charles Wayne May
May, Charles Wayne (Charlie), age 68, son of the late Earl and Boots May, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Charlie was a good man. He was proud to be from Lonsdale and proud to be a graduate of Rule High School.
Charlie began his working career as a parts counterman for Knoxville Automotive Company while still in high school and remained in the parts field for nearly fifty years working for Harris Rim and Wheel, Haygood Truck Parts, Truck America, and finished his career at TruckPro. His hobbies were crappie fishing and playing pinball, and he was very good at both.
He joined the U. S. Army in 1971 and became a Military Policeman stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland. It was in Baltimore where he met the love of his life, Ninfa Eliana Lozis (Lee), who became his beloved wife for more than forty years. Charlie and Lee had a magical relationship. They were inseparable, and his life revolved around her. Unfortunately, Lee passed away three years ago. Love like theirs is rare and Charlie never got over it. He developed multiple myeloma shortly after her death and died as a result of it.
He was very ill for a long time but died peacefully with his brothers holding his hands.
Charlie was also preceded in death by sister, Pat May Underwood. He leaves his brothers; Eddie, Dave (Jeniece), and Dickie (Barbara); many nieces and nephews, not to mourn but fondly remember; and his beloved dog Abby.
We want to especially thank Dr. Daniel Ibach of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, the nursing staff of the Parkwest Hospital 4th Floor Oncology group, and Charlie's very special friends, Ken and Carol Kirksey.
The family and friends will meet Monday at Edgewood Cemetery for a 9:30 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented by the Tennessee National Guard and East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
Charlie always cried when he watched the St. Jude's Hospital children on television. Therefore, the family asks in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. On line condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com. The family will receive friends 2-4:00 pm Sunday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019