Rev. Charles Wayne Neely
Rev. Charles Wayne Neely

Knoxville (Halls Crossroads) - Rev. Charles Wayne Neely age 87 of Halls Crossroads (formerly of New Tazewell) A veteran of the United States Airforce. Wayne was a member Union Chapel Baptist Church and served as an area pastor for over 20 years. Preceded in death by his wife Beth Dunsmore Neely; parents, Charlie and Anna Mae Neely; brother, Chris A. Neely; brothers-in-law, Bill Dunsmore and Dayne Dunsmore; great-grand daughter, Sydney A. Neely. Survived by his son, Keith Neely (Brenda); grandchildren, Mickey Neely, Brandi Watson, Lindsay Rauhuff (Rex); great-grandchildren, Hayden and Easton Neely, Alleigh and Alaina Watson, Blake, Caroline, and Harrison Rauhuff; sisters-in-law, Betty Neely, Bobbie Dunsmore, and Gale Dunsmore Rhea; several nieces and nephews. Friends may come by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell with Rev. John Brock officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Mickey Neely, Rex Rauhuff, Blake Rauhuff, Jason Watson. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
July 27, 2020
We praise the Lord for His grace that made Wayne the Godly man we knew him to be. Our prayers are with the family during this time. Bobbie Dunsmore, Mitzi & Don James
Mitzi James
