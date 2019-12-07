|
Charles Wesley Stuewe
Charles Wesley Stuewe died on December 5, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Alfred and Florence Burdge Stuewe on February 28, 1931. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Dorean Armstrong Stuewe and beloved children, Kathleen Zipperer (Ben) of Duluth, Georgia; Charles W. Stuewe (Patti) of Murphy, Texas; and Mark W. Stuewe (Tanya) of Knoxville, Tennessee. Additionally, he leaves 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Shirley Stuewe, brother-in-law Erick (Jane) Armstrong, sister-in-law Lynette Armstrong, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War where he trained pilots to use instruments in their planes. After the Navy, he returned to Cincinnati and got a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. Once graduated, Chuck moved to Midland, Michigan to work for the Dow Chemical Company. He was an active member of Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church, serving as choir director. During his time in Midland, he received an MBA from Central Michigan University. Charles and his family moved to Knoxville with Dow Chemical's Hydroscience Division in 1975. After retiring in 1990, Chuck bought and ran the Nixon's Deli in Fountain City. Although he was a chemical engineer and loved gardening, Chuck's life-long passion was music. He learned to read music before he could read words at four years of age. He sang in church choirs as a 7-year-old boy until 80 years later when he retired from the church choir at Farragut Presbyterian in 2018. He additionally directed choirs in Ohio and Tennessee, played the piano, cello, and organ in various organizations as well as sang in Barbershop groups and quartets. Charles was also proud of his role as an ambassador for the Davis Family YMCA of West Knoxville. Memorial donations may be made to Farragut Presbyterian Church, Farragut, TN or the Davis Family YMCA, Knoxville, TN. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on December 10, 2019 at Farragut Presbyterian Church before the memorial service at 3 p.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019