Charles Widby, Sr.
Knoxville - Charles C. Widby, Sr., age 77, of Knoxville, passed away November 9, 2019. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Fountain City and a Veteran of the US Army. Mr. Widby retired from Tennessee Press Printing Company after 35 years. He then worked for five years at Grey Hodges Plumbing Company. He also thoroughly enjoyed reading his bible. He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Mildred Widby, brothers, David, Jerry, and Tim Widby, and sister, Brenda Hannah. Survivors include daughter, Peggy Widby, son, Chuck Widby, Jr. and wife Renae, daughter, Sandy Warnock and husband James, grandchildren, Matt Spooner, Valerie Widby, Emily Jones and husband Bert, Ben Roberts, Jasmine Warnock, and Kyra Warnock, great grandchildren, Colby and Maxton McCarter, Jaxon and Kaizer Jones, and expected in January, Gracelyn Jones, brothers, Don Widby and wife Helen, Rob Widby and wife Jean, sister, Debbie Woods and husband Edd, sister-in-law, Julie Widby, and brother-in-law, Ron Hannah. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home for their care of Charles. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 AM for an 11:30 AM committal service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019