Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Widby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Widby Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Widby Sr. Obituary
Charles Widby, Sr.

Knoxville - Charles C. Widby, Sr., age 77, of Knoxville, passed away November 9, 2019. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Fountain City and a Veteran of the US Army. Mr. Widby retired from Tennessee Press Printing Company after 35 years. He then worked for five years at Grey Hodges Plumbing Company. He also thoroughly enjoyed reading his bible. He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Mildred Widby, brothers, David, Jerry, and Tim Widby, and sister, Brenda Hannah. Survivors include daughter, Peggy Widby, son, Chuck Widby, Jr. and wife Renae, daughter, Sandy Warnock and husband James, grandchildren, Matt Spooner, Valerie Widby, Emily Jones and husband Bert, Ben Roberts, Jasmine Warnock, and Kyra Warnock, great grandchildren, Colby and Maxton McCarter, Jaxon and Kaizer Jones, and expected in January, Gracelyn Jones, brothers, Don Widby and wife Helen, Rob Widby and wife Jean, sister, Debbie Woods and husband Edd, sister-in-law, Julie Widby, and brother-in-law, Ron Hannah. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home for their care of Charles. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 AM for an 11:30 AM committal service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -