Charles Wilbur & Bertha Reeves MyersBuzzy was born, January 20, 1934 in Kingsport, TN and Bertha was born, July 11, 1939 in Knoxville, TN. Bertha and Buzzy peacefully transitioned from this life into the loving arms of the Almighty on July 13, 2020 and July 18, 2020. Buzzy and Bertha were inseparable, best friends, married for over 64 years. Buzzy was employed at KUB for over 15 years, until injured, and Bertha retired from Hillcrest West after 30 plus years. They loved spending quality time laughing and playing cards with family and friends; watching Westerns, tennis and golf; and they were huge UT Vols fans. Buzzy enjoyed his electronics and always had a new gadget to show off and Bertha loved traveling to play Bingo with Virginia and the crew.Bertha was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Fronie Wilson; grandmothers, Birdie Cleveland and Bertha Reeves; parents, Frank Reeves, Sr. and Mable Reeves Parker (Nurtha); siblings, Raymond (Wanda) Reeves, Frank Reeves, Jr., Josephine Mitchell, Polly, Pat, and Debra Reeves.Buzzy was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Willie Rose Bly Myers; brothers, Herbert (Delores) Myers, Sr., and William Hamlett, Sr.; children, Darrell Mitchell, and Kelvin Myers, Sr.; aunts, Ora Lee Simpson and Gladys Bly; uncle, Lawrence Bly.Their beautiful lives will forever be cherished in the hearts of their children, Charles (Wanda) Myers, Sr., Calister Vernon, Sherrie (Barry) Brown, Leetia Myers (Jarriett Upshaw), Shannon (Kimberly) Myers, Lawrence (Dela) Reeves, Lonnie Mitchell, Jr., Lorraine and Pamela Mitchell; grandchildren, Wakita (Lucky) Clark, Tamikka Price, Ramon (Jessica) Brown, Chaniesta Myers, Charles (Allegra) Myers, Jr., Rakisha (Michael) Beatty, Adrian (Larain) Myers, Sydney Brown, Williesha Davis (Adondis Scates), Jasmaine Vernon (Demarcus Lowery), Akeem Clark, Jamarcus Myers, Amber Brown, Dashauna Myers, Kelvin Myers, Jr., Takira and Takedra Myers, Kyra Brown, Jaylen and Sean Myers, Cherise Dalton, Iesha, Willie, Octavia, Ebony, Christy, Jaquetta, Shardae, Ashtin and Domonique Mitchell, Nicole (Harold) Lawrence, Erica Craig, Lawrence Reeves, Jr., Whitney, Javon, and Aaliyah Reeves, Christopher (Ashley) Taylor, and Avrin Bailey; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Martin, Calister Hamlett, Belinda Anderson, and Vada Reeves; brothers, Lawrence Reeves, James (Jane) Myers, Sr., John (Pam) Myers; devoted nephews, Sandford (Linda) Smith and William Hamlett, Jr. of Knoxville, Herbert, Jr., Michael, and Eric Myers of Tampa, FL; devoted niece, Penny Woods; devoted friends, Elizabeth "Spark" Flemming, Rhoda Gore, Joyce Alexander, and Betty Woods Winton; and many other special family and friends, including the Blairs, Blys, Andrews, Daltons, Smiths, and Kevin "Hustle Man" Brown.The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit staff at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.Open Visitation, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after 11:00 a.m.Funeral service, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Jarnigan's ChapelInterment Mount Olive CemeteryArrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY