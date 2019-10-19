|
Charles William "Charlie" Rhyne
Karns Community Knoxville - Charles William "Charlie" Rhyne, age 85, of Karns passed away Friday morning, October 18, 2019 at his home.
Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Charlie was a member and past Worshipful Master of Beaver Ridge Lodge #366 F&AM, Shriners and Scottish Rite Bodies. He was a master carpenter and was a fifty-year member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local #50. Charlie enjoyed woodworking, winemaking and raising homing pigeons and show chickens. Charlie was a kind man and was loved by many.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Charlsie Shelton Rhyne; parents, Rev. Leonard and Bertha Milligan Rhyne; sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Alan Ledford; nephew Richard Ledford.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Lisa Rhyne of Clinton; Allen and Joan Rhyne of Jefferson City; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Sael Abdulhadi of Charlotte, NC; step daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Condon Wright of Sevierville; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and faithful dog Mandy. The family would like to thank his wonderful caring care givers.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 pm on Friday, October 25 at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 pm with Masonic services conferred by Beaver Ridge Lodge.
Family and friends will gather at 11 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U.S. Army and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2019