|
|
Charles Williford
Bean Station - Charles Maurice Williford, age 63 of Bean Station, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was of a Christian faith, and was a wonderful storyteller.
He was preceded in death by his mother Delores, and his loving wife of 37 years, Patricia Ann Williford. They were inseparable and were meant to always be by one another's side.
He is survived by his father Ben Williford; sister Benita (Wayne) Hays; sons Ben (Kalisha) Williford, and Chucky (Brittany) Williford; daughters Jessica (Mitchell) Branch, and Heather (Travis) Overbay; grandchildren Connor Overbay, Destiney Branch, Ty Overbay, Brittany Ashin, Shylo Williford, Sarah Williford, Mason Williford, and Cooper Williford; special niece Teena Hays, and a host of beloved friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Heath's Chapel Cemetery near German Creek, in Bean Station. Rev. Jayme Tharp and Rev. Travis Overbay are officiating the services.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019